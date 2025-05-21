Mani Ratnam credits Kamal Haasan for inspiring ‘Thug Life’

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam has shed light on the creative origins of his upcoming film Thug Life, revealing that the idea was ignited by none other than iconic actor Kamal Haasan.
Speaking at a recent promotional event in Mumbai, Ratnam shared that the initial seed of the project began with Haasan. “The first thing that came was Kamal Haasan, and then Thug Life came in. So, it started from there,” he said, highlighting how the actor’s presence inspired the film’s core concept and creative direction.
Reflecting on the scale and scope of the film, Ratnam emphasised that the story dictated the grandeur of the production. “The scale is designed by the story. Whatever that demands is what you go towards. And it is always a pleasure—and it always makes a director’s job easy—when you have the correct cast and crew. I’ve been lucky to have the best. So, it has been fantastic,” he added.
Kamal Haasan, who wears multiple hats in the film as actor, writer, and producer, expressed his enthusiasm about reuniting with Mani Ratnam. “The most exciting part was working with him. Automatically, all the other things happened,” Kamal said.
Recounting their long-standing friendship, Haasan spoke warmly of his early impressions of Ratnam. “I knew him as a friend from the same neighbourhood. I didn’t even know he came from a film background. We bonded over cinema, not gossip. That’s where it all began,” he recalled. He also reminisced about working on Nayakan, and shared memories of visiting film sets together purely out of admiration for the craft. “We’d go to any set just to watch people we thought were talented. That’s what we did—we were fans first.”
Music maestro AR Rahman also shared insights into the film’s musical journey. He revealed that their work began with the piece heard in the trailer—an evocative composition that stood out from the start. He noted the inclusion of a haunting vocal line in an unfamiliar language, which added a unique and atmospheric layer to the soundtrack. “It created a soundscape that we all found compelling,” Rahman said.
The Thug Life team assembled for the first time in Mumbai to promote the film, with a star-studded panel that included Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and AR. Rahman, along with lead cast members Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, and Ashok Selvan.
Thug Life is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.