Mani Ratnam credits Kamal Haasan for inspiring ‘Thug Life’

Speaking at a recent promotional event in Mumbai, Ratnam shared that the initial seed of the project began with Haasan. “The first thing that came was Kamal Haasan, and then Thug Life came in. So, it started from there,” he said, highlighting how the actor’s presence inspired the film’s core concept and creative direction.

Reflecting on the scale and scope of the film, Ratnam emphasised that the story dictated the grandeur of the production. “The scale is designed by the story. Whatever that demands is what you go towards. And it is always a pleasure—and it always makes a director’s job easy—when you have the correct cast and crew. I’ve been lucky to have the best. So, it has been fantastic,” he added.