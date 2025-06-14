Juliana Canfield to star alongside Brandon Sklenar in action-thriller F.A.S.T

Hollywood actor Juliana Canfield, best known for her role in drama series Succession, is going to be a female lead in the upcoming action thriller F.A.S.T.

According to an entertainment news outlet, the 33-year-old actor will star opposite Brandon Sklenar in the film from Warner Bros. The project is directed by Ben Richardson and has the script by Taylor Sheridan. The details about Canfield's role are kept under wraps.

F.A.S.T centres around a former special forces commando, who is tapped by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 23, 2027.

Coming off of her first Tony Award nomination for her role in 2024’s Broadway hit Stereophonic, Juliana previously portrayed Jess Jordan, the assistant to Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy, in HBO’s Succession, winning two SAG Awards as a member of the ensemble. She can also be seen in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, the FX series Y: The Last Man, and Peacock’s The Calling from David E. Kelley.

Juliana made her feature debut opposite Julia Garner and Michael Stuhlbarg in Kitty Green’s #MeToo drama The Assistant and has also been seen in Marshall Curry’s Oscar-winning short film The Neighbors’ Window. The Yale MFA grad is repped by Brookside Artist Management and CAA.

The project marks a reunion for Sklenar and 1923 director Ben Richardson, who is making his feature directorial debut after acclaimed cinematography work on Beasts of the Southern Wild and The Fault in Our Stars.