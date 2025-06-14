Lokesh Kanagaraj trains in martial arts for acting debut in Arun Matheswaran’s action film

In a surprising and exciting development, acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently undergoing intensive martial arts training in Thailand for his upcoming film, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The project marks a major shift for Lokesh, as he steps in front of the camera for the first time as a lead actor.

Industry sources reveal that Lokesh is fully committed to preparing for the action-packed role, training rigorously while also juggling post-production work for his highly anticipated film Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth.

Lokesh's acting debut is expected to be completed before he begins work on his next directorial venture, Kaithi 2, which sees Karthi reprise his popular role from the original blockbuster. Following Kaithi 2, Lokesh is also slated to collaborate with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for an upcoming project, further expanding his footprint across Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Coolie, Lokesh’s current directorial venture and one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, and expectations are sky-high. Apart from its star-studded cast, the film is making headlines for reuniting Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after nearly 38 years—they were last seen together in the 1986 hit Mr. Bharath, where Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth’s father.

Interestingly, Sathyaraj had previously declined roles in major Rajinikanth films like Sivaji and Enthiran, making his presence in Coolie even more significant.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film and is centered around the theme of gold smuggling. Lokesh has confirmed that Coolie is a standalone film and not part of his popular Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

The film features a robust ensemble including Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. It will also feature special appearances by top stars such as Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, and Upendra. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography and Philomin Raj in charge of editing.

With multiple high-profile projects in the pipeline, both as a director and now as an actor, Lokesh Kanagaraj continues to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in contemporary Tamil cinema.

