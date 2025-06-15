Unni Mukundan confirms ‘Marco 2’ is cancelled

Actor Unni Mukundan has officially announced that the much-anticipated sequel to his hit crime thriller Marco will not be moving forward.
Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that he has decided to discontinue the franchise due to the overwhelming negativity surrounding the original film.
The announcement came in response to a fan’s question in the comments section of a recent Instagram post. Unni, who shared a video highlighting his dramatic physical transformation, possibly in preparation for a new role, was asked, “Marco 2 kab ayegi?”
The actor candidly replied, “Bro, apologies, but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers.”
This update has left fans disappointed, especially those who had been looking forward to a continuation of the dark, intense storyline introduced in the original film.
Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, made a strong impact at the box office and was noted for its bold storytelling and gritty visuals. However, the film also sparked backlash due to its violent content and morally ambiguous characters.
Veteran actor Jagadish, who portrayed the villain Tony Isaac in Marco, had previously addressed the controversy during a media interaction. He questioned whether viewers were drawn to the character or the actor himself, saying, “In Marco, my character supports violence. But does the audience like Tony Isaac or Jagadish? If it’s Jagadish they like, then let me be clear, I have never spoken in favour of violence.”
Despite shelving Marco 2, Unni hinted at an exciting new chapter ahead. His cryptic caption "#Reminder" alongside the workout video suggests he's gearing up for a fresh venture.
