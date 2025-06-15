Unni Mukundan confirms ‘Marco 2’ is cancelled

Actor Unni Mukundan has officially announced that the much-anticipated sequel to his hit crime thriller Marco will not be moving forward.

Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that he has decided to discontinue the franchise due to the overwhelming negativity surrounding the original film.

The announcement came in response to a fan’s question in the comments section of a recent Instagram post. Unni, who shared a video highlighting his dramatic physical transformation, possibly in preparation for a new role, was asked, “Marco 2 kab ayegi?”