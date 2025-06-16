Anurag Kashyap to release his film Nishaanchi in theatres on this date

Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap is returning with another exciting project. The film is crafted for the big experience, and promises a gripping, cinematic experience that delves into the complex lives of two brothers who walk starkly different paths, uncovering how their choices shape their destinies.

When is Nishaanchi releasing?

The film is titled Nishaanchi, directed by Kashyap, stars Monika Panwar of Khauf fame, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. It also marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray.

Talking about the film, Anurag Kashyap shared, “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio who trusted me to do that, whole heartedly. Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love – they were backed by great producers and great Studios. Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all.”

He further mentioned, “I have been extremely fortunate to find a bunch of good people and superb actors and my most beautiful crew to tell this story in the best possible way that I would have wanted. Working with the team at Amazon MGM Studios has been an immensely rewarding and beautiful experience. It was like going back to my early days of filmmaking. We’re excited, nervous, and can’t wait to share the film with the audience to experience when it releases in theatres this September.”

The film is set to release in theatres on September 19, 2025. It is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.