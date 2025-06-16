Rajinikanth praises Vishnu Manchu’s 'Kannappa' after private screening: “I loved the film”

Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu previously co-starred in the iconic 1995 Telugu film Pedarayudu, a fan-favorite that remains celebrated even today.

Vishnu Manchu also took to social media to share his emotional response to Rajinikanth’s praise."Last night, @rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa. After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I’ve been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug!!! Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful. #Kannappa is coming on 27th June and I can’t wait for the world to feel the magic of Lord Shiva. #HarHarMahadev," he wrote.

The trailer of Kannappa has already created waves, introducing viewers to the stirring tale of a staunch atheist who transforms into a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. The narrative begins with a young boy who places faith solely in himself, only to embark on a journey that radically shifts his beliefs.

The trailer also teases a touching romance, paired with breathtaking visuals and high-octane action sequences that hint at an epic cinematic experience.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa features an ensemble cast including R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and Madhoo. The film also boasts special appearances by Indian cinema heavyweights Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay Kumar.

Set to release on June 27, Kannappa promises to be a powerful tribute to devotion, transformation, and the divine.

