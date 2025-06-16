Rashmika Mandanna calls 'Kuberaa' a gamechanger: "Something I’ve never done before"

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about her upcoming film Kuberaa, calling it one of the most special projects of her career. Known for choosing diverse roles, Rashmika revealed that the crime drama allowed her to step into completely uncharted territory as an actor.

Rashmika Mandanna steps into uncharted territory with Kuberaa

Sharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, she wrote, “Kubera is special in so many ways... As an actor, I keep striving to do something different, and this is one such project. I hope you guys enjoy the world of Kubera. It’s something I’ve personally never done before… so fingers crossed!”

If the gripping trailer is anything to go by, Kuberaa promises a layered narrative centered on Deepak (played by Nagarjuna), an honest government officer, who teams up with Deva (played by Dhanush), a mysterious beggar, to dismantle the corrupt empire of a powerful business tycoon, portrayed by Jim Sarbh. But just as their mission gains momentum, Deva disappears, leaving behind hundreds of crores—and a web of unanswered questions. One standout line from the trailer encapsulates the intrigue: “A beggar has pulled the government into trouble.”

Rashmika plays Sameer, a simple yet strong-willed woman who believes deeply in Deva. The film also features an impressive supporting cast, including Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Divya Dekate, Koushik Mahata, Saurav Khurana, Col Ravi Sharma, and Hareesh Peradi.

Directed and co-written by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa is produced by Puskur Rammohan Rao under Amigos Creations. The film’s technical team includes Devi Sri Prasad (music), Niketh Bommireddy (cinematography), Karthika Srinivas (editing), and Thota Tharani (production design).

Kuberaa is slated for a June 20 release and has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, with a Hindi dubbed version also on the way.

Following this film, Rashmika has a packed slate with upcoming projects including Thama, Pushpa 3, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow.

