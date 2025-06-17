Amazon MGM Studios announces theatrical release of Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Nishaanchi

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray who stars alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Nishaanchi delves into the complex lives of two brothers who walk starkly different paths, uncovering how their choices shape their destinies.

Anurag Kashyap said Nishaanchi was written in 2016, and since then he has been looking for a studio that trusted the team ‘wholeheartedly’.

"Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios.”

“Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all. I have been extremely fortunate to find a bunch of good people and superb actors and my most beautiful crew to tell this story in the best possible way that I would have wanted. Working with the team at Amazon MGM Studios has been an immensely rewarding and beautiful experience. It was like going back to my early days of filmmaking. We’re excited, nervous, and can’t wait to share the film with the audience to experience when it releases in theatres this September," the filmmaker said.

(Edited by Bristi Dey)