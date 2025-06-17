F1 director reveals why Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley was cut from film

Fans keen to see Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley in the new Brad Pitt Formula One movie, F1, might be left disappointed to discover her role has been considerably trimmed back. Even after initial fanfare over her casting back in July 2024, Ashley’s role has been minimised to a non–speaking cameo in the final cut of the film, due out on June 27.

Simone Ashley’s F1 role cut to non–speaking cameo

Director Joseph Kosinski spoke to the decision in a recent interview, saying it's just something that happens on every movie. “It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use,” he said in an interview. “There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make into the final cut.” Joseph was quick to praise Ashley’s talent saying, “Simone, she’s an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again.”

Ashley herself has remained gracious about the change. Speaking to a magazine earlier this month, she acknowledged her limited screen time, stating, “I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie. I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again.”