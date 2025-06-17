F1 director reveals why Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley was cut from film

Fans keen to see Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley in the new Brad Pitt Formula One movie, F1, might be left disappointed to discover her role has been considerably trimmed back. Even after initial fanfare over her casting back in July 2024, Ashley’s role has been minimised to a non–speaking cameo in the final cut of the film, due out on June 27.
Director Joseph Kosinski spoke to the decision in a recent interview, saying it's just something that happens on every movie. “It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use,” he said in an interview. “There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make into the final cut.” Joseph was quick to praise Ashley’s talent saying, “Simone, she’s an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again.”
Ashley herself has remained gracious about the change. Speaking to a magazine earlier this month, she acknowledged her limited screen time, stating, “I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie. I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again.”
The 30–year–old actress had been associated with the project for a few years even prior to her lead debut in Bridgerton. She had earlier termed the shooting experience, which was carried out in the midst of real Formula One races, as “amazing” and “like theatre” because of the high-speed, live setting.
F1, with Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem also starring, is about Brad Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, a young F1 driver who retired but returns to coach a young sensation. Though Simone will have little screen time in the film, her positive attitude towards the experience reflects the uncertainty that comes with film–making.