The Good Wife set for Tamil adaptation; drops teaser

The newly released teaser of the upcoming film The Good Wife offers a gripping glimpse into Priyamani’s character, whose seemingly stable life unravels after her husband is accused in a high–profile sex scandal.

The Good Wife get a Tamil adaptation

The legal drama promises intense courtroom confrontations, emotional upheaval and a powerful performance from Priyamani as she navigates betrayal, public scrutiny and her return to the legal world. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the National Award-winning actress wrote, “A breeze coming into a storm #GoodWife coming soon on #JioHotstar.”

The intriguing teaser sets the stage for a gripping legal drama, spotlighting Priyamani’s fight to clear her husband’s and family’s name from the scandal. Directed by acclaimed actor-filmmaker Revathy, the series is set to stream on JioHotstar and promises high-stakes courtroom drama and emotional depth.