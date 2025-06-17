I grabbed the Kankhajura role as it was different and I wanted to experiment: Mohit Raina

"The Kankhajura role came my way when I was looking to break out of good guy roles and wanted to experiment," says actor Mohit Raina who has earlier starred in films like Shiddat and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Mohit plays the antagonist Max in Chandan Arora directorial Kankhajura that also stars Roshan Mathew.

Experimenting with a negative role

"I was deliberately not taking up anything else because I wanted to experiment. And that's the time when this opportunity came to me and I just grabbed it. I really didn't have to think even for once whether I should do it or not. So everything fell in place for me because I was looking for something that has different shades," Mohit said, adding that playing a negative role was like doing any other project.

"But yes, it requires some kind of homework and preparation. A little more than what you would usually do because that's something that you are playing for the first time. I don't have a habit of watching the monitor while working," Mohit added.

Mohit describes how he would look to his director or watch the scene to understand whether it was done right, adding that what was on paper and actually acting it out was very different.

Mohit became popular with Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, where he essayed the role of Lord Shiva. The series ran between 2011 and 2013. He also portrayed Shiva in the 2013 series Mahabharat. The actor says he wished to play a historical figure in the future.

"Comedy is something that I really want to do right now. So, I think comedy is something that I want to do," Mohit added.

Mohit also called his Kankhajura co-star Roshan Mathew a fantastic actor and said he had a great experience working with him.

"I think Roshan is one of the most secure actors that I have met in my life. Usually, a two-character thing can become a little tricky to play with. I have followed his work earlier, Parasite and other series and other movies, a couple of them in Malayalam also. I think he was a fantastic actor," he said.