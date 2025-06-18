Is Harold & Kumar making a comeback? Here's what we know

The creators behind popular franchise Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, have closed a deal to write a new instalment of Harold & Kumar, the buddy stoner comedy movie series, that became immensely popular in the early 2000s.

Harold & Kumar to back on screen soon?

Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg will also direct the feature, and it is a full-circle moment for the gentlemen, as their career in Hollywood reached a height, thanks to their original movie, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004), and making their directorial debut with Harold & Kumar Escape Guantanamo Bay (2008).

Though actors John Cho and Kal Penn, who played the titular characters, are expected to return, no deals have been made with the actors, yet. Involvement of Neil Patrick Harris, who was also a key component to the cast, is unclear too.

The original Harold & Kumar, directed by Danny Leiner, followed to two young men, Korean American Harold Lee and Indian American Kumar Patel, who embark on a road trip to the Northeast burger joint named White Castle to satiate their munchies after they smoke some weed. But with the nearest White Castle miles away, they find themselves on a series of increasingly bizarre adventures, including getting arrested by racist cops, getting high with a cheetah, and picking up a hitchhiker who turns out to be famous TV actor Neil Patrick Harris, high on ecstasy.

“We’re fired up to bring Harold and Kumar back in a return to the unapologetically R-rated, smoke-filled chaos that started it all,” Hurwitz and Schlossberg said jointly in a statement. “It’s high time they puff and pass their wisdom onto a new generation. Just don’t tell their kids.”