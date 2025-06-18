Piracy bow for Salman Khan’s Sikandar: Rs 91 Cr million loss reported

The recent leak of Salman Khan’s latest film, Sikandar, hours after its release has dealt a severe financial blow to the production team. According to a news report, the widespread piracy has resulted in staggering losses estimated at £8.6 million (approximately Rs 91 crore).

Salman Khan’s Sikandar faces Rs 91 Cr piracy loss

An audit commissioned to assess the damage, conducted by Ernst & Young (EnY), presented a comprehensive report attributing this significant loss to the online leak. The audit meticulously measured the disparity between projected and actual earnings following the unauthorised dissemination. This involved advanced tracking tools to monitor illegal downloads and streams, thereby calculating the financial impact on both theatrical and digital revenues. Industry insiders suggest such audits incorporate data from ticketing platforms, distributor reports and forensic tracing of piracy dissemination to arrive at precise figures. The £8.6 million figure is said to be rooted in a direct loss of potential theatrical and digital revenue.

In a surprising turn, the pirated version of Sikandar included several scenes that were not present in the final theatrical cut. These unreleased sequences featured medical students meeting Sikandar in Dharavi, an extended flashback detailing Kamaruddin’s health issues and a heartfelt conversation where Sikandar learns about Rashmika Mandanna's character's dream of becoming a lawyer.

Despite the unprecedented scale of piracy, Sikandar remarkably emerged as one of 2025’s biggest openers, maintaining a strong box office presence. The film reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, reaching a total of Rs 105.18 crore. Globally, its collection stands at Rs 175 crore. The makers are now reportedly filing an insurance claim to recover damages, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement of anti-piracy laws in the digital age, especially for high-budget Bollywood productions. This incident underscores the ongoing battle against piracy and its detrimental impact on the entertainment business.