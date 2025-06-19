Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds takes us through Nat Geo's new series Underdogs

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has turned narrator for "Underdogs", an unconventional natural history docu-series from National Geographic. The docu-series, which got premiered today at 8 pm, celebrates the lesser-known creatures of the animal kingdom, highlighting their bizarre mating strategies, surprising superpowers, and dubious parenting tactics, a press release said.

Underdogs: This docu-series celebrates the lesser-known animals

“Getting to work with National Geographic on Underdogs was a dream come true—mostly because I can finally watch a project of ours with my children. Technically, they saw Deadpool & Wolverine but I don’t think they absorbed much while covering their eyes and ears and screaming for two hours,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“We’re so proud to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain and can’t wait for everyone to see,” he added.