‘Ocean’ is David Attenborough's greatest, most personal account yet: The team behind documentary

‘Thank heavens we've got him, because otherwise, we couldn't make films like this, we just could not reach so many people, so he is a great gift,’ said Scholey, who has been collaborating and working with the British legend consistently for the past 40 years.

Butfield, who, besides co-directing the documentary, also wrote the book Ocean: Earth's Last Wilderness with Attenborough, believes the British broadcaster's life closely mirrors the ocean’s journey of exploration and discovery.

‘He's (Attenborough) had such a long life, he's seen so much of the natural world... When he was a boy, we knew very little, and then as he started to dive and film and travel, we gradually uncovered more and more. Additionally, the large-scale destruction of the ocean began in his lifetime, and it's also occurring off the coast of the country where Keith, I, and he live (the UK), as well as in many other parts of the world. And then the recovery has happened during his lifetime in certain places. So he's got that phenomenal span of it,’ he added.

Nowlan, who has worked on BBC’s A Perfect Planet and Emmy-winning series Planet Earth II and Our Planet, all with Attenborough, added that he brings not only authority but also unwavering enthusiasm to his work.

‘Even at 99 years old, when he narrates something, when he lends himself to something, he says it with such presence and passion. It's as if someone's just seen it for the first time. When David says something, it's never about the David Attenborough show. It's all about the subject, and this subject is the ocean. It's his greatest message yet, the most important story he's ever told,’ he said.

And for Sala, a marine biologist and National Geographic explorer-in-residence, Attenborough is the ‘opposite of fake news’.

‘David was extremely passionate about this project and this idea that after 100 years, he's come to this big conclusion that there's nowhere more important on Earth than the ocean. And so that lent himself to being very personally involved in everything in the film. It's very unique and might be the most personal account from David on screen,’ he added.