Jeremy Allen White transforms into The Boss in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer

Cinephiles are abuzz following the trailer release on Wednesday for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which features Jeremy Allen White as the legendary musician. The movie, which is not a traditional biopic, is about the making of Bruce's classic 1982 album Nebraska, with a gritty and unflinching portrayal of a turning point in his life.

Makers drop Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer

Jeremy’s performance has already generated huge expectations, with many betting it could rocket him to the very top of Hollywood, much like recent Oscar-nominated and winning performers from musical biopics such as Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody) and Austin Butler (Elvis Presley in Elvis). Even Bruce himself has expressed admiration for White's singing, with Gaby Hoffmann, who portrays Bruce’s young mother, relating how The Boss was supposedly awed by Jeremy’s singing.

The June 18th trailer gets straight into a contemplative mode, beginning with Bruce eyeing a new vehicle. It then goes into the gritty, solitary process of taping Nebraska on a 4-track machine in his New Jersey bedroom. Bruce’s Springsteen is in the recording studio, insisting, "It don't need to be perfect.". I want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself.”

Directed by Scott Cooper, the movie also boasts an all-star cast with Jeremy Strong as manager Jon Landau, Stephen Graham as Bruce’s dad Douglas, and Odessa Young. Flashbacks of a young Springsteen, such as a moving boxing match with his father, imply an in-depth exploration of the forces that influenced his identity and music. As a narrator informs us, Bruce employs the album to “fix that hole in himself” and ultimately, “fix the whole world.”

The trailer swells with rapid cuts and a clip of White belting out Born to Run, guaranteeing an intense and transporting cinematic experience. Set to enter theaters on October 24, the film is based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me From Nowhere.