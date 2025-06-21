K-Pop Demon Hunters: Release date, plot, voice cast, and more

K-Pop Demon Hunters premiered on June 20, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. It released on the same day as Pixar’s Elio, but quickly became a fan-favorite animated feature thanks to its bold visuals, catchy soundtrack, and unique concept.

What happens when a K-pop girl group doubles as a demon-fighting squad?

Set in a vibrant, stylized version of South Korea, the story follows Huntrix, a chart-topping K-pop girl group made up of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. On stage, they’re pop idols adored by millions. But off-stage, they are secret supernatural warriors tasked with protecting the mortal world from demonic threats.

Their main enemy is Gwi-Ma (voiced by Byung-Hun Lee), a demon king bent on taking over Earth. To stop him, Huntrix draws power not just from their weapons—but from the love and admiration of their global fanbase. That love fuels a protective force called the Golden Honmoon, a mystical barrier designed to repel demonic attacks.

But the battle intensifies when Juni (Ahn Hyo-seop), one of Gwi-Ma’s tortured acolytes, forms a rival demon boy band called the Saja Boys. Their mission is to seduce Huntrix’s fans and steal their souls. What Juni doesn't expect is to develop feelings for Rumi, which sets the stage for a high-stakes human-demon rom-com layered into the action.

Directed by Maggie Kang (DreamWorks, Illumination) and Chris Appelhans (Wish Dragon), the film boasts a star-studded voice cast of Asian and Korean-American talent