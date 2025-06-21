K-Pop Demon Hunters: Release date, plot, voice cast, and more

K-Pop Demon Hunters premiered on June 20, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. It released on the same day as Pixar’s Elio, but quickly became a fan-favorite animated feature thanks to its bold visuals, catchy soundtrack, and unique concept.
Set in a vibrant, stylized version of South Korea, the story follows Huntrix, a chart-topping K-pop girl group made up of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. On stage, they’re pop idols adored by millions. But off-stage, they are secret supernatural warriors tasked with protecting the mortal world from demonic threats.
Their main enemy is Gwi-Ma (voiced by Byung-Hun Lee), a demon king bent on taking over Earth. To stop him, Huntrix draws power not just from their weapons—but from the love and admiration of their global fanbase. That love fuels a protective force called the Golden Honmoon, a mystical barrier designed to repel demonic attacks.
But the battle intensifies when Juni (Ahn Hyo-seop), one of Gwi-Ma’s tortured acolytes, forms a rival demon boy band called the Saja Boys. Their mission is to seduce Huntrix’s fans and steal their souls. What Juni doesn't expect is to develop feelings for Rumi, which sets the stage for a high-stakes human-demon rom-com layered into the action.
Arden Cho as Rumi – The confident leader of Huntrix with a hidden secret: she's half-demon.
May Hong as Mira – The group’s powerhouse warrior who fights with a woldo (polearm).
Ji-Young Yoo as Zoey – A lively, Burbank-raised rapper with a sharp tongue and comedic flair.
Ahn Hyo-Seop as Juni – The charming, conflicted leader of the Saja Boys and Rumi’s love interest.
Ken Jeong as Bobby – Huntrix’s dramatic and eccentric manager.
Additional voices: Byung-Hun Lee, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Joel Kim Booster, and Liza Koshy.
Music is central to the K-Pop Demon Hunters universe. The soundtrack, crafted by top-tier producers like Teddy Park, Danny Chung, EJAE, KUSH, and Lindgren, features a mix of English and Korean lyrics
Original songs include How It’s Done by Ejae, Golden by Audrey Nuna and Takedown by Rei Ami (with a cover version by TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung over the end credits).
Visually, the film is a standout. Inspired by webtoons and manhwa (Korean graphic novels), the animation style emphasises bold silhouettes, punchy poses and comic-book elements like pop-up hearts, exaggerated facial reactions, and colorful visual gags. The technique recalls shows like Speed Racer and The Powerpuff Girls, but with a distinctly modern, Korean twist.
Even the violence is stylised: demons are sliced in half by phosphorescent pink weapons or explode into confetti. Though action-packed, the visuals stay playful enough to retain a PG rating.