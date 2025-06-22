Cinema

'Squid Game' creator hints at spin-off ahead of season 3 finale premiere

Series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted at a potential spin-off but kept the details under wraps
The world of Squid Game might not be over just yet
With the much-anticipated Squid Game Season 3 just days away from release, fans have even more reason to be excited.

At the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series held on June 18 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased the possibility of a spin-off.

Speaking at an interview, Hwang said, “I cannot just tell right now when and how it's going to happen. But there is a chance.”

While no official announcement has been made, the statement has sparked speculation about the expansion of the Squid Game universe, even as the main series draws to a close.

Season 3, which will be the final chapter of the hit dystopian thriller, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27. The season picks up from the intense cliffhanger of Season 2, with Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) reeling from personal loss and determined to dismantle the brutal game once and for all.

According to the official synopsis, the new episodes promise a brutal rebellion, a friend's tragic death, and a hidden betrayal that will challenge the surviving players like never before.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk

The season will consist of six episodes, continuing the show's signature blend of psychological tension, high-stakes drama, and social commentary. Netflix has already begun building buzz by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and premiere night moments across its social media platforms.

While Season 3 will conclude the core storyline, Hwang’s comment has left fans hopeful that Squid Game may live on in a new form.

