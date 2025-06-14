Yet to say goodbye to Seong Gi-hun: Lee Jung-jae on his popular 'Squid Game' character

At the end of the first season, Gi-hun won the prize money but instead of going back to his life, he set out to end the deadly games for good.

The second season saw Gi-hun return to the games with a mission — to uncover the true identity of the mastermind. Whether he succeeds in his mission or not will be revealed in the upcoming third season.

Lee, 52, a renowned face in the South Korean film and television industry with credits such as An Affair, Il Mare, The Housemaid, Hunt and drama series Chief of Staff, said while playing Gi-hun, he was reminded of values people tend to overlook in daily life.

‘The biggest lessons that I felt by portraying Gi-hun and also through Squid Game, is that there are so many things that we think we are aware of, but we tend to forget in life. Some of them are the importance of understanding other people and genuinely helping others when they are in need. 'Squid Game' is definitely a show that has given me the opportunity to reflect and look back on these important messages,’ he said.

The actor said people often ask how similar he is to Gi-hun and he believes they share many traits.

‘As I'm the actor who portrayed Gi-hun, my own interpretation of the character went into creating him. So we are quite similar,’ he said.