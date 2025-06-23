Dhumketu teaser release: Dev- Subhashree chemistry back on screen after 12 years

Films getting stuck because of producers leaving projects have become quite a known story in the Bengali film industry. But actor Dev had promised that even if no producer comes up, he will make sure that Kaushik Ganguly's Dhumketu gets released. And the actor-producer kept his promise, even though it took nine long years. On Monday, June 23, the makers release the teaser and we can already imagine what a grand piece this is going to be. The cherry on the cake, the amazingly beautiful chemistry of Dev and Subhashree.

Dhumketu teaser reveals an unidentifiable Dev

The teaser says that it is "A Story of a Villain" and shows the character of Dev regretfully saying that even if he hasn't committed any crime, he has to be absconded, and now after remaining that way for nine years, he is not even afraid of death.

An unfinished love story, the film, along with Dev and Subhashree Ganguly sees actors like Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Rudranil Ghosh, Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. The teaser ends with Dev's character saying: "When the hero breaks the law and butchers the villain to death, he is still celebrated as a hero, yet we are made into villains," hinting into a tragic story a person of wrongful life experiences. It seems he has been punished for things he hasn't done, which intrigues the audience.

Friends and well-wishers from the industry are all equally excited to see this film finally come to light. Actor Ankush Hazra took to Instagram to post a message appreciating the cast and says this is what stubbornness can actually do: