‘Sholay’ rides again: Iconic Indian classic to premiere in restored glory at Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna

In a cinematic moment destined to go down in history, Ramesh Sippy’s legendary film Sholay will make its grand return—fully restored, uncut, and more powerful than ever. The world premiere of this definitive version will take place on June 27, 2025, under the stars at Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy. Set against the spectacular open-air backdrop of Piazza Maggiore, the screening promises to be as unforgettable as the film itself.
First released in 1975, Sholay wasn’t just a movie—it became a movement. With its unforgettable characters, revolutionary action sequences, and genre-defining storytelling, it carved a permanent place in the heart of Indian cinema. Now, as the film turns 50, audiences around the globe are being invited to relive its magic, this time in its purest, most complete form.
Painstakingly restored by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd., this version includes the original ending and never-before-seen deleted scenes—elements long lost to time, now resurrected for the world to experience.
Reflecting on the film’s legacy, Amitabh Bachchan shares, “Some things in life remain permanently etched in your mind. Sholay is one such film. Shooting for the film was an unforgettable experience, but at the time I had no idea that it would be a watershed for Indian cinema. Its dramatic change in fortunes from being declared an unsuccessful venture, to its record-breaking box office run was an emotional rollercoaster for all of us. It’s wonderful that the Film Heritage Foundation has restored Sholay and that they have managed to locate and include the original ending as well as some deleted scenes in the restoration. I hope that even 50 years later, the film will capture the imagination of new audiences across the world.”
Dharmendra, equally moved, says, “Sholay is the 8th wonder of the world. I am thrilled to hear that the film is being restored and I am sure it will have the same success as it had 50 years ago. Who can forget the dialogues of Salim-Javed and the direction of Ramesh Sippy? So many scenes have gone down in the history of Indian cinema and every character became a star. But the real hero was the coin. Few people know that I was offered the role of Gabbar and Thakur, but I was clear that I wanted to play the role of Veeru as he is so much like me. I had so much fun on the shoot. My favourite scenes were the tanki scene, the scene in the temple, and so many others, but the most powerful scene I feel was the death of Jai, which is still etched in my mind.”
For Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director of Film Heritage Foundation, the project was deeply personal: “My first memory of Sholay dates back to the time when I was six years old and I remember lamenting because my mother refused to allow me to go to the cinema to watch the film. I would never have imagined that 50 years later, I would have the opportunity to work on the restoration of the film — often described as the greatest Indian film ever made — with Shehzad Sippy of Sippy Films. I know every frame and every dialogue of the film by heart. Sholay was a masterpiece of passion that generations of Indians have loved and seen time and time again. Despite the fact that we could not use the original camera negative and that not a single 70mm print survives, we have left no stone unturned to ensure that this historic film has not only been beautifully restored, but that the restored version that will premiere in Bologna will have the original ending and some never-before-seen deleted scenes. I can’t wait to watch the film in the open air in the Piazza in Bologna along with thousands of cinephiles from around the world.”
Shehzad Sippy, producer at Sippy Films and grandson of G.P. Sippy, adds, “Sholay is the cornerstone of our family heritage and I am so proud that Sippy Films has been able to do a world-class restoration of the film with Film Heritage Foundation. It has taken us three years, but we were able to find the original ending and some deleted scenes that the world will see for the first time at the grand premiere at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna. It’s been a labour of love to resurrect the film and this is a tribute to the vision and the legacy of my grandfather G.P. Sippy. I can’t wait for Sholay to begin its new lease of life.”
The screening is expected to draw cinephiles, critics, and film lovers from around the world, all converging in Bologna to celebrate this cultural milestone. The Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival, known for spotlighting restored and rediscovered classics, offers the perfect stage for Sholay’s rebirth.
As Sholay prepares to ride again—this time on a global platform—the restoration ensures that its legacy not only endures, but shines brighter than ever. This is more than just a screening; it's a celebration of cinematic heritage, a tribute to timeless storytelling, and a gift to future generations.