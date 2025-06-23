‘Sholay’ rides again: Iconic Indian classic to premiere in restored glory at Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna

For Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director of Film Heritage Foundation, the project was deeply personal: “My first memory of Sholay dates back to the time when I was six years old and I remember lamenting because my mother refused to allow me to go to the cinema to watch the film. I would never have imagined that 50 years later, I would have the opportunity to work on the restoration of the film — often described as the greatest Indian film ever made — with Shehzad Sippy of Sippy Films. I know every frame and every dialogue of the film by heart. Sholay was a masterpiece of passion that generations of Indians have loved and seen time and time again. Despite the fact that we could not use the original camera negative and that not a single 70mm print survives, we have left no stone unturned to ensure that this historic film has not only been beautifully restored, but that the restored version that will premiere in Bologna will have the original ending and some never-before-seen deleted scenes. I can’t wait to watch the film in the open air in the Piazza in Bologna along with thousands of cinephiles from around the world.”

Shehzad Sippy, producer at Sippy Films and grandson of G.P. Sippy, adds, “Sholay is the cornerstone of our family heritage and I am so proud that Sippy Films has been able to do a world-class restoration of the film with Film Heritage Foundation. It has taken us three years, but we were able to find the original ending and some deleted scenes that the world will see for the first time at the grand premiere at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna. It’s been a labour of love to resurrect the film and this is a tribute to the vision and the legacy of my grandfather G.P. Sippy. I can’t wait for Sholay to begin its new lease of life.”