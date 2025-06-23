Diljit Dosanjh unveils Sardaarji 3 trailer featuring Hania Aamir, sparks overseas–only release buzz

Punjabi musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh has finally released the trailer of his much–awaited film Sardaarji 3, with an overseas–only release scheduled for June 27. The third installment in the horror–comedy series finds Diljit reprising the character of a ghost hunter, with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir joining him in a key role.

Diljit Dosanjh Sardarji 3 trailer releases, Hania Aamir joins cast

The trailer, posted by Diljit on Instagram with the caption, “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN,” generated a lot of attention immediately. The fans swarmed the Comments section, keen to see the new jodi and the comeback of the favorite franchise. Most were specially excited about Hania Aamir's inclusion, with a fan saying, “I will watch the film only for Hania.” But the “overseas only” release had many Indian fans wondering about the rationale.

Sardaarji 3 merges action ghostbusting with romance and comedy, with both Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa each sharing romantic side views with Diljit’s character. The storyline has Diljit’s ghost hunter assigned to clear out a haunted mansion in the United Kingdom. Amar Hundal directs the film that also has a solid supporting cast involving Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa and Sapna Pabbi.