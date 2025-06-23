Diljit Dosanjh unveils Sardaarji 3 trailer featuring Hania Aamir, sparks overseas–only release buzz

Punjabi musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh has finally released the trailer of his much–awaited film Sardaarji 3, with an overseas–only release scheduled for June 27. The third installment in the horror–comedy series finds Diljit reprising the character of a ghost hunter, with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir joining him in a key role.
The trailer, posted by Diljit on Instagram with the caption, “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN,” generated a lot of attention immediately. The fans swarmed the Comments section, keen to see the new jodi and the comeback of the favorite franchise. Most were specially excited about Hania Aamir's inclusion, with a fan saying, “I will watch the film only for Hania.” But the “overseas only” release had many Indian fans wondering about the rationale.
Sardaarji 3 merges action ghostbusting with romance and comedy, with both Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa each sharing romantic side views with Diljit’s character. The storyline has Diljit’s ghost hunter assigned to clear out a haunted mansion in the United Kingdom. Amar Hundal directs the film that also has a solid supporting cast involving Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa and Sapna Pabbi.
Hania Aamir’s appearance in an Indian movie has attracted much interest, particularly in the wake of recent geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan due to events such as the Pahalgam terror attack. Though fans are looking forward to cross–border collaboration, some netizens have turned to social media using the hashtag #BoycottSardaarJi3, accusing the actor–singer.
The Sardaar Ji series is a reverred name in Punjabi cinema. The first film in 2015 shattered box office records, then came Sardaar Ji 2 in 2016. As the third installment releases, the excitement is in the air, promising romance horror drama and comedy for its global audience.