Daryl and Carol take on Spain in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3

This season trades in the crumbling towns of post-apocalyptic America for the beauty and chaos of Europe. Filming took place across Madrid, Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia, and Valencia, with scenes set in cultural landmarks like La Alhambra, Casa Pilatos, and the Real Alcázar. The change in setting gives the show a fresh visual identity, with ancient alleyways, grand palaces and coastal views offering both beauty and danger.

At the heart of it all are Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, played by franchise veterans Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. After spending much of the first two seasons apart, the duo reunites to continue their journey home. Their bond, deep, complex and forged through years of survival, is the emotional core of the show. Now facing new environments and unfamiliar threats, they’ll have to rely on each other more than ever.

Joining them are several new characters, including Spanish actors Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay, who bring added local flavour to the cast, Also appearing are Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués and Greta Fernández. In a twist that’s bound to raise eyebrows, British actor and comedian Stephen Merchant joins the cast in an undisclosed role.