Daryl and Carol take on Spain in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is back and this time, the zombies aren’t the only things heating up. With season 3 premiering on September 7, 2025, AMC has officially dropped a teaser that promises sun-soaked ruins, emotional reckonings and plenty of walker mayhem, all set against the dramatic backdrop of Spain.
The teaser opens on a somber note, with Daryl reflecting,‘ It felt like something got lost… a chance to have something’, while Carol counters, ‘First you survive… then you start living again.’ It’s the kind of gritty, reflective tone that fans of The Walking Dead have come to expect but this time, it’s framed by sweeping views of Spanish landscapes and historic landmarks.
This season trades in the crumbling towns of post-apocalyptic America for the beauty and chaos of Europe. Filming took place across Madrid, Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia, and Valencia, with scenes set in cultural landmarks like La Alhambra, Casa Pilatos, and the Real Alcázar. The change in setting gives the show a fresh visual identity, with ancient alleyways, grand palaces and coastal views offering both beauty and danger.
At the heart of it all are Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, played by franchise veterans Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. After spending much of the first two seasons apart, the duo reunites to continue their journey home. Their bond, deep, complex and forged through years of survival, is the emotional core of the show. Now facing new environments and unfamiliar threats, they’ll have to rely on each other more than ever.
Joining them are several new characters, including Spanish actors Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay, who bring added local flavour to the cast, Also appearing are Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués and Greta Fernández. In a twist that’s bound to raise eyebrows, British actor and comedian Stephen Merchant joins the cast in an undisclosed role.
While the zombies remain a constant threat, season 3 leans heavily into the emotional weight of survival and the search for something more than just safety. Daryl and Carol’s relationship will evolve as they navigate an increasingly complicated world, encountering allies and enemies who challenge their beliefs and ultimately forcing them to reckon with what home truly means.
Visually striking and emotionally charged, this season promises a blend of action, atmosphere and introspection. It’s still very much The Walking Dead, but with a bold, international twist. So mark your calendars, September 7 is when the next chapter begins. Spain has never looked so beautiful… or so deadly