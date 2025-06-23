Fire breaks out on Anupamaa set in Mumbai’s film city, no casualties reported

A fire broke out early Monday morning on the set of the popular television serial Anupamaa at Film City in Mumbai, civic officials confirmed.

The blaze occurred in a tent area behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located within the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari premises in Goregaon (East).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) fire brigade received the emergency call at 6.10 am

The fire department deployed four fire engines and four jumbo tankers to the site. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were also present to coordinate firefighting operations.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.