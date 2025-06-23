Fire breaks out on Anupamaa set in Mumbai’s film city, no casualties reported

A fire broke out early Monday morning on the set of the popular television serial Anupamaa at Film City in Mumbai, civic officials confirmed.
The blaze occurred in a tent area behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located within the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari premises in Goregaon (East).
The fire department deployed four fire engines and four jumbo tankers to the site. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were also present to coordinate firefighting operations.
Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
“The fire was confined to a tent section of the Anupamaa set, and the situation is currently under control,” a civic official stated, adding that fire-fighting efforts were ongoing at the time of reporting.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined
Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis to initiate a high-level judicial inquiry into the recent fire at the Anupamaa set.
“In addition to the destruction of the Anupamaa set, it is deeply concerning that several nearby sets narrowly avoided being engulfed in flames. This incident had the potential to escalate into a much larger catastrophe,” Gupta said in his official statement.
Film City, a sprawling studio complex in Mumbai, houses the sets of several major television productions and film shoots. Fire safety is of crucial concern in this area.
