Jacqueline Fernandez on being honored at Italian Global Series Festival: ‘Cinema knows no borders’

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to share that she was recently recognised at the prestigious Italian Global Series Festival (IGSF) 2025 in Rimini.

Jacqueline Fernandez receives honour at Italian Global Series Festival

In her post, the Kick actress said she received the honour on the opening night for her contribution to the world of cinema. The event, which celebrates excellence in television and film on a global stage, saw Jacqueline among a distinguished group of awardees. Expressing her gratitude, Jacqueline shared that cinema, for her, goes beyond storytelling. She described it as a powerful medium that bridges people across time, language and continents.

Being acknowledged for playing a part in that global exchange of art and culture, she said, was a deeply meaningful experience. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a couple of her photos from the festival and wrote, “Cinema as an art for me is not just about storytelling but a way to connect people across time, language, and continents. To be acknowledged for helping share that with the world means more than words can express! Grazie di cuore #IGSF2025 #ItalianGlobalSeriesFestival #Openingnight #TVseries #InEmiliaRomagna.”