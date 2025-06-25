Is Seerat Kapoor roped in for a big Bollywood project with Fahadh Faasil?

There’s no stopping for actress Seerat Kapoor these days! Her Telugu debut Run Raja Run (2014) has recently the prestigious Telangana Gaddar Award, and now there is a news that she has a big Bolly film in the kitty.

Will we see Seerat Kapoor with Fahadh Faasil?

A little birdie from the industry reveals that Seerat Kapoor, who has consistently captivated audiences with her impressive performances, has been roped in for a new film alongside Pushpa and Pushpa 2 fame Fahadh Faasil — widely adored for his menacing portrayal of Inspector Shekhawat.

A source close to the project shared, “The production is planning to bring fresh pairs onscreen and actress Seerat has been approached for the film alongside Fahadh. Seerat is winning hearts with her back-to-back performances. The script is very unique with lots of twists and turns and the film promises a gripping narrative with these south sensations sharing screen space for a Bollywood film for the first time. An official announcement is expected soon."

Teasing fans indirectly about this news, Seerat took to her social media. She shared a few pictures of her looking stunning in an orange ensemble but what grabbed attention was her caption giving a big hint on her upcoming big Bollywood collaborations. She wrote, "That quiet confidence of knowing what’s about to change the game! #BollywoodCalling"