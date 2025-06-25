Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins Best Actor at The New York Indian Film Festival for his film I’m Not an Actor

This recognition continues Nawazuddin’s track record of delivering compelling performances in independent and mainstream cinema alike. Over the years, he has maintained a balance between strong commercial roles and more experimental projects that allow for deeper character exploration.

At NYIFF, Nawazuddin’s work once again stood out for its authenticity and range, contributing to his reputation as one of the most consistently reliable actors in the industry. His choice of scripts often leans toward character-driven stories, and I’m Not an Actor is no exception.

Looking ahead, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a range of upcoming projects including Raat Akeli Hai 2, Noorani Chehra, Thama, and Sangeen. Each title continues his engagement with diverse genres and roles that push creative boundaries.