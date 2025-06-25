Varalaxmi Sarathkumar makes Hollywood debut with Jeremy Irons in Rizana – A Caged Bird

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has made a mark in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, is set to make her Hollywood debut in the international film Rizana – A Caged Bird. The film stars British actor and Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons in a pivotal role, and Varalaxmi describes the experience of working with him as "surreal."

Speaking about the opportunity, Varalaxmi shared, “It’s surreal to be working alongside Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons. He’s the voice of Scar from The Lion King, a film I adore so much that I know all the dialogues by heart. To be debuting in Hollywood with such a legendary actor is truly a dream come true. He’s not just a respected name in Hollywood, but a giant in world cinema.”

Varalaxmi also expressed gratitude for the chance to work under veteran director Chandran Rutnam, known for revolutionising filmmaking in Sri Lanka and beyond. “This opportunity means a lot to me. It was an absolute pleasure to be working with such legends from the international film industry,” she said.

Rizana – A Caged Bird, directed by Chandran Rutnam and produced by Jagath Sumathipala, is being filmed in Sri Lanka. The film is based on the tragic true story of Rizana Nafeeq, a young Sri Lankan woman who was executed in Saudi Arabia in 2013 after being accused of killing a baby in her care in 2005. The title role is played by Vidushika Reddy.

At the film’s title launch event, Jeremy Irons spoke about his involvement in the project. “The Sri Lankan film industry is creating a story of international significance. As an international actor, it’s a privilege to be part of this journey. It has given me the chance to discover Sri Lanka, its people, and help bring this important story to a global audience,” he said.

Irons further added, “When I read the script, I was struck by its depth and passion. Every day on set brings new scenes, new interpretations—it’s a constantly evolving process. Making a film is like making wine—it takes time to get it just right. But I’m working with a team that’s deeply committed to excellence, and that’s fantastic.”

