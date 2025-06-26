Diljit Dosanjh defends decision to release Sardaar Ji 3 in overseas territories only

Punjabi actor–singer Diljit Dosanjh has defended his decision to release Sardaar Ji 3 in the overseas territories amid controversy over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

The row started earlier this week after Diljit shared the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3, which will be released abroad on June 27. Many social media users have called for a ban on the Punjabi actor–musician, while trade unions like the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE) have criticised Diljit for collaborating with Aamir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In an interview, Diljit said when he signed the movie, there was no trouble between India and Pakistan. The film’s producers are already facing losses as the film won’t come out in India due to ban on Pakistani artistes and in such a scenario, it is justified to release overseas, he added.

“When this film was made, the situation was fine... We shot it in February and everything was going well at that time. Look, there are a lot of things, big things, that are not in our control. So the producers decided that obviously, now this film won’t release in India, so let’s release it overseas.”