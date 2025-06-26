My Melbourne returns: Rajkumar Hirani, Anjali Menon, Shoojit Sircar, Onir come together for the second instalment

After capturing hearts and headlines with its debut edition, My Melbourne — the groundbreaking Indo-Australian film collaboration — is back with a powerful sequel. Produced by Mind Blowing Films and presented by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), this unique cinematic venture continues to celebrate cultural plurality while deepening the creative and emotional ties between two nations through the universal language of storytelling.

All you need to know about My Melbourne 2

When the first edition premiered in March 2025 across India and Australia, it didn’t just tell stories — it started conversations. With acclaimed filmmakers Rima Das, Onir, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan at the helm, the anthology tackled pressing themes of identity, gender, race, sexuality, and disability, which resulted in a deeply human, globally resonant tapestry of narratives that not only moved audiences but also clinched Best Film at the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival.

Now, the journey continues.

The second official instalment of My Melbourne has been announced — and it comes with a cinematic dream team: Rajkumar Hirani, Anjali Menon, Shoojit Sircar, and the return of the ever-passionate Onir. With this powerhouse lineup, the next chapter promises to push boundaries even further, blending emotional depth with cultural authenticity.

Joining the project for the first time is master storyteller Rajkumar Hirani, whose films have long balanced heart, humour, and social consciousness. He shares his excitement: “I am truly excited to be part of a project that uses cinema to explore diverse human experiences while connecting two vibrant cultures. My Melbourne offers a rare opportunity to tell a story that is intimate, universal, and culturally resonant.”

Acclaimed for her nuanced and empathetic filmmaking, Anjali Menon echoes that sentiment: “The themes and intention behind My Melbourne align deeply with the kind of stories I love to tell — ones that build empathy and bring people closer. I'm thrilled to collaborate on this journey of storytelling across continents.”

Director Shoojit Sircar, known for crafting deeply reflective narratives, adds: “Storytelling knows no boundaries. My Melbourne is a meaningful initiative that reminds us how stories rooted in local contexts can have global significance. I’m grateful to be part of this cross-cultural cinematic dialogue.”

And for Onir, whose contribution to the first edition was widely celebrated, returning to My Melbourne feels like picking up a thread mid-conversation: “Coming back for the second chapter of My Melbourne is like returning to a story that’s still unfolding. The opportunity to work with new themes and voices, while continuing a journey I deeply believe in, is truly rewarding.”

With such rich talent and a vision rooted in empathy, inclusion, and artistic exploration, My Melbourne promises to be more than just a sequel — it’s a movement. One that uses the magic of cinema to connect, reflect, and celebrate the stories that matter most — across continents, cultures, and communities.

Speaking about the project’s evolution, Mitu Bhowmick Lange from Mind Blowing Films and the driving visionary behind My Melbourne, shares: “The success of My Melbourne has been overwhelming and deeply fulfilling. It has proven that stories told with authenticity and heart can transcend borders. We are honoured to have some of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Indian cinema lend their voice and vision to the second edition. This project continues to be a celebration of inclusivity, collaboration, and creativity between India and Australia. The project has given us the opportunity to work with emerging creatives from underrepresented communities.”