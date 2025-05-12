My Melbourne triumphs at the Flame Awards 2025, igniting hearts and breaking barriers

The critically lauded cross-cultural anthology My Melbourne has set the screen ablaze once again, clinching two top honours at the 2025 Tongues on Fire: Flame Awards—Best Film and the special accolade for Longing and Belonging. With its poignant narratives and stirring performances, the film continues to captivate audiences and critics alike, solidifying its place as a cinematic tour de force.

Double win for My Melbourne

A bold, soul-stirring tapestry of identity, My Melbourne brings together four evocative stories that unravel the complexities of belonging in a multicultural world. What makes this anthology truly remarkable is its origin—a rare creative partnership between celebrated Indian filmmakers and rising Australian talent from underrepresented communities. Together, they weave a rich cinematic conversation on heritage, migration, and the human yearning to find a place to call home.

Celebrated filmmaker Onir, who directed one of the anthology’s segments, says, “This project is very close to my heart. It allowed us to tell stories that transcend borders and tap into the universal emotions of longing and belonging. I feel humbled and proud to be part of this beautiful journey.”

Imtiaz Ali shares his reflections on the project’s emotional impact, saying, “Working on My Melbourne was deeply enriching. To see it honoured this way reaffirms the power of stories that reach beyond maps and nations to touch what makes us human. This is a proud, affirming moment for us all.”

Rima Das, known for her lyrical storytelling, adds, “My Melbourne grew from a desire to portray the quiet, layered realities of migrant life—their hopes, their homesickness, their joy. This recognition tells us these deeply personal stories resonate far beyond cultural lines.”

Echoing the power of cinematic empathy, director Kabir Khan says, “Cinema has the unique ability to connect hearts across cultures, and My Melbourne is living proof. I’m honoured to have contributed to a project that celebrates meaningful storytelling and now receives recognition on a global platform.”

My Melbourne is more than a film—it’s a resonant mirror held up to the mosaic of modern identity. With its latest accolades, it not only brings pride to Indian and Australian cinema, but also reaffirms the transformative power of storytelling in bridging worlds, one heartfelt tale at a time.