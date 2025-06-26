Shriyam Bhagnani shares how having R Madhavan as a co-star for Aap Jaisa Koi felt "surreal"

Shriyam Bhagnani, known for her performances in City of Dreams and Baaghi 2, is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix original Aap Jaisa Koi. The romantic drama, headlined by R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will premiere globally on the OTT platform on July 11, 2025.

Shriyam on Aap Jaisa Koi

Shriyam plays a pivotal role in the ensemble cast, and is thrilled to be part of a film that explores love, relationships, and human complexities through a fresh lens. She shares, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a beautiful story that brings together some really interesting characters, each navigating love in their own unique way. It was a joy to collaborate with such a talented team, and I can’t wait for audiences to discover this film on Netflix.”

About working with R. Madhavan, the actress said, “It was quite surreal, I’ve been a huge fan of Madhavan since his Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein days. To now share the same set and screen space with him felt like many dreams coming true at once. He’s every bit as gracious and inspiring as I’d imagined.”