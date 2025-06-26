Shriyam Bhagnani shares how having R Madhavan as a co-star for Aap Jaisa Koi felt "surreal"

Shriyam Bhagnani, known for her performances in City of Dreams and Baaghi 2, is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix original Aap Jaisa Koi. The romantic drama, headlined by R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will premiere globally on the OTT platform on July 11, 2025.
Shriyam plays a pivotal role in the ensemble cast, and is thrilled to be part of a film that explores love, relationships, and human complexities through a fresh lens. She shares, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a beautiful story that brings together some really interesting characters, each navigating love in their own unique way. It was a joy to collaborate with such a talented team, and I can’t wait for audiences to discover this film on Netflix.”
About working with R. Madhavan, the actress said, “It was quite surreal, I’ve been a huge fan of Madhavan since his Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein days. To now share the same set and screen space with him felt like many dreams coming true at once. He’s every bit as gracious and inspiring as I’d imagined.”
The release marks the beginning of an exciting phase for Shriyam, who will soon be seen in Sumo Didi, a biopic where she portrays Hetal Dave - India’s first and only professional female sumo wrestler. The film, which has already made waves across international film festivals, wrapped its final schedule in Japan.
For the physically demanding role, Shriyam underwent rigorous training for several months under the guidance of celebrity fitness coach Sahil Rasheed to transform her body and build the strength required to authentically portray a professional sumo wrestler.
“Playing Hetal Dave has been one of the most intense and fulfilling experiences of my career so far. Her story is not just about breaking gender stereotypes in sports but also about grit, resilience, and believing in yourself against all odds. I feel incredibly proud to bring her journey to the screen. I'm proud to be a part of a film that dares to stand apart. That belief has already taken the film to festivals and I can't wait for more people to experience its journey, added Shriyam.
With two powerful projects lined up, one exploring matters of the heart and the other celebrating a real-life trailblazer, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the young actress.