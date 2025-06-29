Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer drops, kicking off final trilogy in epic fashion

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have unveiled the much-anticipated official trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, the first film in a climactic trilogy that will conclude the globally beloved Demon Slayer saga.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is set to premiere in theatres across the United States and Canada on September 12, 2025

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by the renowned animation studio Ufotable, Infinity Castle picks up the final arc of the anime adaptation based on the best-selling manga by Koyoharu Gotoge.

The original manga, serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Jump from February 2016 to May 2020, has sold over 150 million copies worldwide. Known for its compelling characters, intense sword fights, and emotional storytelling, the Demon Slayer franchise has revolutionized modern anime. Its first season became one of the most widely acclaimed debuts in anime history, followed by five successful seasons and record-breaking films.

The new trilogy continues the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy whose life is shattered when demons kill his family and turn his sister Nezuko into one of them. Joining the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro vows to defeat the demon progenitor Muzan Kibutsuji and restore Nezuko’s humanity.

In Infinity Castle, Tanjiro, along with his comrades Zenitsu and Inosuke, and the elite Hashira warriors, find themselves trapped within the titular Infinity Castle, which is the stronghold of Muzan and his most powerful lieutenants, the Upper Moons. The film sets the stage for a series of breathtaking battles and emotional farewells, as the final confrontation between humans and demons begins. Fans of the manga know that no character is safe in this arc.

The trailer itself, once again showcasing Ufotable’s visual prowess, hints at a high-stakes showdown filled with intense action sequences and dramatic turns.

A voiceover announces, “The final battle. These words echo in my mind. This battle may finally reach its conclusion tonight."