‘Lord of the Mysteries’ anime is set for July Release

Prepare to enter a world where tarot cards, secret societies, and supernatural potions collide and your sanity is the price of knowledge. The long-awaited anime adaptation of Lord of the Mysteries is finally stepping into the spotlight, and it’s already stirring up excitement across global anime communities.

Lord of the Mysteries is set to release in July 2025 in Chinese with English subtitles and dubbed versions

Originally a wildly popular Chinese web novel by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, Lord of the Mysteries is not your average Isekai or Shounen tale.

It’s a genre-bending epic blending steampunk, dark fantasy, eldritch horror, and detective noir, rooted deeply in Chinese mysticism and tarot symbolism. Now, thanks to B.CMAY Pictures, this cult classic is coming to life as a full-fledged anime (Donghua), with a release window set for July 2025.

At the center of the story is Klein Moretti, a seemingly ordinary history graduate living in an alternate Victorian-inspired world. After a mysterious suicide attempt and a fateful potion, Klein finds himself pulled into a shadowy world of ancient powers, secret orders, and metaphysical transformations. He soon inherits the identity of “The Fool” — a tarot-linked title that unlocks forbidden knowledge and incredible power, at a terrible cost.

In this universe, power comes from consuming potions tied to mystical “Paths,” forming a structure known as the Beyonder System, which contains 22 Sequences of escalating power. Each step forward means greater strength and closer proximity to madness or death. Think Fullmetal Alchemist meets Lovecraft, but with distinctly Chinese mythological roots.

The trailer gives us a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Lord of the Mysteries. We see Klein seated at a tarot table, veiled in mystic fog, adopting the “Fool” persona: the first and most enigmatic tarot card. Quick flashes also reveal members of the mysterious Tarot Club, including figures like the Hanged Man, the Moon and the Star.