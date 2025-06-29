Selena Gomez to reprise her role in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' season 2

Selena Gomez is set to return as Alex Russo in the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the Disney spinoff series that revives the beloved magical world of the original Wizards of Waverly Place.
Now, as the show moves into its second season, the actor-singer is officially coming back in a more significant capacity. The news was confirmed by another media source and further hinted at by Selena herself, who shared a photo from the set on her Instagram handle.
In the image, she is seen holding a wand with the words “Just feels right” written across the post.
On her latest Instagram post, she said, "WE’RE SO BACK...If you had big questions about season 1, then strap in y’all."
The original Wizards of Waverly Place aired from 2007 to 2012 and became one of Disney Channel’s most iconic sitcoms. It followed the lives of the Russo family, a seemingly ordinary family running a restaurant in New York, with a magical secret.
David DeLuise played the father and former wizard, while Selena Gomez (Alex), David Henrie (Justin), and Jake T. Austin (Max) portrayed his three children learning to master their powers. The central conflict revolved around which sibling would ultimately become the Family Wizard.
The second season of the spinoff picks up with new characters and fresh magical conflicts. According to the official synopsis, Billie (played by Janice LeAnn Brown) must navigate the challenges of being part of the Russo family, a task that becomes more complicated now that Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko) have also developed magical abilities.
Justin, now a mentor figure, is tasked with training the three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the magical stakes rise, a mysterious new threat surfaces, one that could potentially tear the Russo family apart.
Alongside reprising her role as Alex, Selena Gomez also returns as an executive producer on the show, continuing her long-standing creative relationship with the Wizards franchise.
With its mix of nostalgia and new storytelling, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 aims to capture both original fans and a new generation of viewers.