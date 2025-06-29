Selena Gomez to reprise her role in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' season 2

Selena Gomez is set to return as Alex Russo in the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the Disney spinoff series that revives the beloved magical world of the original Wizards of Waverly Place.

The Waverly Place spinoff, created by Todd J Greenwald, first premiered in 2024

Now, as the show moves into its second season, the actor-singer is officially coming back in a more significant capacity. The news was confirmed by another media source and further hinted at by Selena herself, who shared a photo from the set on her Instagram handle.

In the image, she is seen holding a wand with the words “Just feels right” written across the post.

On her latest Instagram post, she said, "WE’RE SO BACK...If you had big questions about season 1, then strap in y’all."