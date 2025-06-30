Cinema

Paresh Rawal back on board with Hera Pheri 3, denies any controversy

Paresh Rawal is back on board Hera Pheri 3 after Akshay Kumar’s production house sued him for ₹25 crore over his sudden exit, but Paresh insists there was “no controversy” and says the matter has been resolved
So what caused the Hera Pheri controversy?
Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed his return to the highly anticipated comedy sequel Hera Pheri 3, weeks after announcing his exit from the project. Speaking on a podcast, he addressed speculations surrounding his departure and denied any serious conflict within the team.

Fans were initially shocked when news broke of Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from the film

“There’s no controversy,” Paresh clarified. “When people have loved something so much, you have to be extra careful. Everyone should come together and work hard. It’s our responsibility to the audience.”

Given the iconic status of his character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Babu Bhaiya), initial reports of his departure disheartened fans. Reports also suggested that Akshay Kumar, who is producing the film, had taken legal action against the actor following his departure, prompting the actor to return the signing amount along with 15% interest.

Paresh Rawal is back as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte X

Now that the air has cleared, Paresh's return means the beloved original trio: Akshay Kumar (Raju), Suniel Shetty (Shyam), and Paresh Rawal (Baburao). They will reunite on-screen, with Priyadarshan also returning as director.

The Hera Pheri franchise has remained a cult favourite since its first release in 2000, followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. With Hera Pheri 3 back on track and the core team intact, fans can once again look forward to the chaotic, hilarious adventures of Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiya.

