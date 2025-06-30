Paresh Rawal back on board with Hera Pheri 3, denies any controversy

Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed his return to the highly anticipated comedy sequel Hera Pheri 3, weeks after announcing his exit from the project. Speaking on a podcast, he addressed speculations surrounding his departure and denied any serious conflict within the team.

Fans were initially shocked when news broke of Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from the film

“There’s no controversy,” Paresh clarified. “When people have loved something so much, you have to be extra careful. Everyone should come together and work hard. It’s our responsibility to the audience.”

Given the iconic status of his character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Babu Bhaiya), initial reports of his departure disheartened fans. Reports also suggested that Akshay Kumar, who is producing the film, had taken legal action against the actor following his departure, prompting the actor to return the signing amount along with 15% interest.