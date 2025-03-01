Makers drop ‘Nadaaniyan’ trailer, starring Khushi Kapoor and debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan

Marking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-awaited debut, Nadaaniyan also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Reflecting on her first directorial venture, Shauna Gautam shared, “Bringing Nadaaniyan to life has been a dream. The film explores the innocence of love and how emotions often surprise us. Working with Karan sir and this incredible cast has been an unforgettable experience.” With its fresh pairing, engaging storyline, and Karan Johar’s signature touch, Nadaaniyan is set to be a must-watch when it premieres on March 7, exclusively on Netflix.