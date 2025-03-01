Makers drop ‘Nadaaniyan’ trailer, starring Khushi Kapoor and debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan

Makers have dropped the much-anticipated trailer for Nadaaniyan, a romantic drama starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, the film follows a fake relationship that takes an unexpected emotional turn, with love, drama, and youthful charm.
Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s fake dating drama hits screens on March 7
Set against the backdrop of contrasting worlds, the story introduces Pia Jai Singh played by Khushi Kapoor, a South Delhi socialite eager to craft her perfect love story, and Arjun Mehta portrayed by Ibrahim Ali Khan, a middle-class overachiever with his eyes on the debate team captaincy. What starts as a simple deal—Arjun pretending to be Pia’s boyfriend—soon spirals into a tangled web of real emotions, misunderstandings, and unexpected discoveries about love.
Marking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-awaited debut, Nadaaniyan also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Reflecting on her first directorial venture, Shauna Gautam shared, “Bringing Nadaaniyan to life has been a dream. The film explores the innocence of love and how emotions often surprise us. Working with Karan sir and this incredible cast has been an unforgettable experience.” With its fresh pairing, engaging storyline, and Karan Johar’s signature touch, Nadaaniyan is set to be a must-watch when it premieres on March 7, exclusively on Netflix.