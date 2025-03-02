7 Oscar-winning films that fuelled controversies

The Academy Awards have long celebrated cinematic excellence, but as times change, so too do perspectives on certain films. While these Oscar-winning films were widely acclaimed upon release, they continue to inspire discussion and reflection today. Ahead of this year’s Oscars, let’s have a look at the movies that inspired widespread debates.
Winner of Best Picture, Green Book was praised for its heartwarming portrayal of an unlikely friendship. The film, inspired by real-life events, follows a Black pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his Italian-American driver (Viggo Mortensen) navigating the American South in the 1960s. However, some have debated its approach to historical storytelling and perspective.
A powerful drama led by Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club explored the story of an AIDS patient who takes matters into his own hands to access treatment. The film was lauded for its performances and the raw depiction of the fight for medical access, though aspects of its casting choices have been subject to discussion.
Taking home Best Picture, Crash wove together multiple interconnected stories addressing race and social tensions in Los Angeles. Its layered narrative and emotional storytelling made it a major talking point in cinematic circles, with differing views on its portrayal of race relations.
A harrowing tale of survival set during World War II, The Pianist earned widespread acclaim, particularly for Adrien Brody’s transformative performance. While the film remains a significant portrayal of resilience, discussions have also arisen regarding its director's legacy.
Sam Mendes’ American Beauty captivated audiences with its darkly poetic look at suburban life, identity, and desire. Its themes and visual storytelling secured its place as one of the most discussed films of its era, though some elements of its storyline have been reconsidered in modern times.
This psychological thriller remains one of only three films to have won the “Big Five” Oscars—Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay. With its chilling villain and gripping narrative, it continues to be a major influence on the genre, though certain character portrayals have prompted ongoing discussion.
One of the most celebrated films in Hollywood history, Gone With the Wind won ten Academy Awards and remains a landmark in cinema. Its sweeping romance and grand storytelling continue to be studied and re-examined, particularly in relation to historical representation.