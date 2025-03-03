All you need to know about Sean Baker and Mikey Madison’s Oscars 2025 darling ‘Anora’

The 97th Oscars saw a cinematic revolution as Sean Baker’s Anora, starring Mikey Madison, dominated the evening, shocking pundits and taking five Oscars home. This historic win, topped with Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, has boosted Anora from a film festival sensation to a global phenomenon.
What is the story of ‘Anora’?
Anora takes the audience into the gritty life of a young Brooklyn sex worker, Anora, whose life is turned upside down when she meets and marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, Ivan ‘Vanya’ Zakharov. But her happily ever after is soon in jeopardy when word of the wedding spreads to Russia. Ivan’s parents, intent on nullifying the marriage, set out for New York, triggering a dramatic collision of cultures and social classes. The film masterfully handles the intricacies of love, class, and family, offering a story that is both personal and sweeping.
What honours ‘Anora’ won at Oscars 2025
Sean Baker’s signature filmmaking approach, already demonstrated in movies such as Tangerine and The Florida Project, reaches a new high with Anora, demonstrating that real storytelling can bridge cultural divides and become mainstream successful. The film’s Oscar wins include Best Picture, Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.
Where to watch ‘Anora’ in India
Anora is also readily accessible on streaming platforms. For Indian viewers, the movie will be streaming on JioHotstar starting March 17, 2025. If you can’t wait, Anora is available to rent on Zee 5 for INR 129.
From Mikey Madison to Mark Eydelshteyn: A look at ‘Anora’s’ cast
The strength of the film comes from its incredibly talented cast. Mikey Madison delivers a stunning performance as Anora, bringing her fragility and fortitude to full life with staggering depth. Mark Eydelshteyn plays Ivan, capturing a rich rendering of youthful exuberance. The supporting ensemble, featuring Aleksei Serebryakov, Vache Tovmasyan, Karren Karagulian, and Yura Borisov, helps bring depth and richness to the story, with every actor giving powerful performances that bring the film full circle.
From Cannes to a global phenomenon: ‘Anora’s’ reach
Anora’s success is not just in awards. Picked up by Neon for US distribution, the film has seen huge box office returns, more than six times its $6 million budget. Its worldwide appeal is also clear, with strong performances in Europe, especially France, and even Russia, reflecting the film’s sophisticated exploration of the Russian-American community in New York’s Little Odessa.