Onir’s ‘We are Faheem & Karun’ takes Kashmiri queer narratives to a global platform

We are Faheem & Karun are making headlines by becoming the only Indian feature film to be screened at the British Film Institute’s Flare 2025. The movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Onir and is backed by Deepa Mehta.
‘We are Faheem & Karun’ selected as only Indian feature film for the 39th British Film Institute’s Flare 2025
Onir who is known to be a pioneering voice for indie –queer narratives mentions, “This will be the international premiere of our film and the first time a Kashmiri language film, shot entirely in the border regions of Gurez, Kashmir, is showing at the festival. The film would also be the first queer narrative from the Valley. A love story set in Gurez, Kashmir between a security guard at a construction site, Karun, from Kerala, and a local Kashmiri college student, Faheem."
The movie which will have its screenings on March 20 and 22 marks a significant turn in making queer and Kashmiri voices on the global map. Onir further states, “The film's inclusion at BFI Flare marks a significant moment for Kashmiri representation in global cinema. I am proud that my Kashmiri cast members too will be present at the screening in London. Representation is very important for me. Apart from lead Akash Menon from Kerala, the film features Kashmiri actors Mir Tawseef, Mir Salman, Bashir Lone, and Sana Javeid."
What makes the film more special is that Deepa Mehta, who is herself known for her trilogy – Earth, Fire and Water , is presenting the film. She expresses, “I am proud to be presenting We Are Faheem & Karun. This film touched me deeply with its themes of love, friendship, and duty, set against a backdrop of geopolitical conflict. We all must remember our humanity in today’s challenging world, and films like this are so important for shining light through."