Onir’s ‘We are Faheem & Karun’ takes Kashmiri queer narratives to a global platform

Onir who is known to be a pioneering voice for indie –queer narratives mentions, “This will be the international premiere of our film and the first time a Kashmiri language film, shot entirely in the border regions of Gurez, Kashmir, is showing at the festival. The film would also be the first queer narrative from the Valley. A love story set in Gurez, Kashmir between a security guard at a construction site, Karun, from Kerala, and a local Kashmiri college student, Faheem."

The movie which will have its screenings on March 20 and 22 marks a significant turn in making queer and Kashmiri voices on the global map. Onir further states, “The film's inclusion at BFI Flare marks a significant moment for Kashmiri representation in global cinema. I am proud that my Kashmiri cast members too will be present at the screening in London. Representation is very important for me. Apart from lead Akash Menon from Kerala, the film features Kashmiri actors Mir Tawseef, Mir Salman, Bashir Lone, and Sana Javeid."