Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody wins Best Actor for ‘The Brutalist’, asks to shut down music during his speech

Adrien Brody’s win at the 2025 Oscars for Best Actor in The Brutalist was a moment of personal victory and a platform for strong messages. His acceptance speech, filled with defiance and introspection, struck a chord with the audience.

Adrien Brody’s address was interrupted by an instant of defiant strength. When the Academy tried to interrupt his speech with music, he clearly said, “I’m wrapping up, please turn the music off. I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief.” This instant recalled his 2003 Oscar for The Pianist, when he too gave a speech that people remember.