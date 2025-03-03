Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody wins Best Actor for ‘The Brutalist’, asks to shut down music during his speech

Adrien Brody’s win at the 2025 Oscars for Best Actor in The Brutalist was a moment of personal victory and a platform for strong messages. His acceptance speech, filled with defiance and introspection, struck a chord with the audience.
Adrien Brody’s address was interrupted by an instant of defiant strength. When the Academy tried to interrupt his speech with music, he clearly said, “I’m wrapping up, please turn the music off. I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief.” This instant recalled his 2003 Oscar for The Pianist, when he too gave a speech that people remember.
With this win, Adrien joins an exclusive group of actors who have a spotless Oscar victory record. In his speech, he also touched on how fleeting an acting career is, saying, “It looks very glamorous and at certain moments, it is. But the one thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective, and no matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away.”
Adrien Brody’s message of hope and a plea for inclusivity
Adrien Brody utilised his platform to speak about the issues of his movie and wider social concerns. He spoke of “the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression and of antisemitism and racism and of othering.” He concluded with a hopeful message, praying for “a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world,” emphasising the importance of learning from the past to prevent the unchecked spread of hate.