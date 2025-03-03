Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldana, Adrien Brody, Sean Baker bag top awards; here’s the full list of winners

The 97th Academy Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 Oscar nominations, but Wicked and The Brutalist are close behind. The 2025 Oscars opened with its biggest musical voices. Wicked star Ariana Grande launched into The Wizard of Oz classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow, following a visual package celebrating the city of Los Angeles.
Best Picture: Anora
Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Best Actress: Mikey Madison (Anora)
Best Actor (Supporting Role): Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Best Actress (Supporting Role): Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Director: Sean Baker (Anora)
Best Cinematography: The Brutalist
Best International Feature Film: I’m Still Here (Brazil)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave
Best Original Screenplay: Anora
Best Live Action Short Film: I’m Not a Robot
Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress
Best Animated Feature Film: Flow
Best Documentary Short: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Documentary Feature Film: No Other Land
Best Original Song: El Mal (Emilia Pérez)
Best Original Score: The Brutalist
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance
Best Costume Design: Wicked
Best Editing: Anora
Best Sound: Dune: Part Two
Best Production Design: Wicked
Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two