Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldana, Adrien Brody, Sean Baker bag top awards; here’s the full list of winners

The 97th Academy Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 Oscar nominations, but Wicked and The Brutalist are close behind. The 2025 Oscars opened with its biggest musical voices. Wicked star Ariana Grande launched into The Wizard of Oz classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow, following a visual package celebrating the city of Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of winners at Oscars 2025:

Best Picture: Anora

Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Actress: Mikey Madison (Anora)

Best Actor (Supporting Role): Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Actress (Supporting Role): Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Director: Sean Baker (Anora)

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist

Best International Feature Film: I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave

Best Original Screenplay: Anora

Best Live Action Short Film: I’m Not a Robot

Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Best Animated Feature Film: Flow

Best Documentary Short: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Documentary Feature Film: No Other Land

Best Original Song: El Mal (Emilia Pérez)

Best Original Score: The Brutalist

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance

Best Costume Design: Wicked

Best Editing: Anora

Best Sound: Dune: Part Two

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

