Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldana, Adrien Brody, Sean Baker bag top awards; here’s the full list of winners

Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for ‘The Brutalist‘, Mikey Madison took home the best actress statuette, while ‘Anora’ was crowned best picture on its way to five awards Sunday
The 97th Academy Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 Oscar nominations, but Wicked and The Brutalist are close behind. The 2025 Oscars opened with its biggest musical voices. Wicked star Ariana Grande launched into The Wizard of Oz classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow, following a visual package celebrating the city of Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of winners at Oscars 2025:

  • Best Picture: Anora

  • Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

  • Best Actress: Mikey Madison (Anora)

  • Best Actor (Supporting Role): Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

  • Best Actress (Supporting Role): Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

  • Best Director: Sean Baker (Anora)

  • Best Cinematography: The Brutalist

  • Best International Feature Film: I’m Still Here (Brazil)

  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave

  • Best Original Screenplay: Anora

  • Best Live Action Short Film: I’m Not a Robot

  • Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress

  • Best Animated Feature Film: Flow

  • Best Documentary Short: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

  • Best Documentary Feature Film: No Other Land

  • Best Original Song: El Mal (Emilia Pérez)

  • Best Original Score: The Brutalist

  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance

  • Best Costume Design: Wicked

  • Best Editing: Anora

  • Best Sound: Dune: Part Two

  • Best Production Design: Wicked

  • Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

