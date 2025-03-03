Sean Baker wins Best Director for 'Anora', marks his 3rd for the night

It would be a good night for Sean Baker, it seems. Baker, who already bagged two awards (out of six nominations), won best director at the Oscars on Sunday for Anora. The American filmmaker, whose stories seek to humanise sex workers and immigrants, takes his award tally to be three, as of now.

He won for best original screenplay and best editing — a rarity as directors don’t typically cut their own films. He is also up for best picture.

Baker, 53, wrote, produced, directed and edited the film, which is also among the top contenders for best picture. The comedy-drama stars Mikey Madison as a Brooklyn exotic dancer who marries the impetuous son of a Russian oligarch. They impulsively tie the knot on a ketamine-induced Las Vegas getaway, angering his parents, who send their bumbling henchmen after the couple to force an annulment.

“If you didn’t cast Mikey Madison in Once Upon a Time, there would be no Anora,” Baker told Quentin Tarantino, who presented the award.