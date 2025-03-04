Adarsh Gourav to make Telugu debut in a psychological horror film

On this exciting new chapter in his career, Adarsh shares, “I’ve always believed that great stories are universal and transcend language. For me, the true joy of being an actor lies in embracing diverse narratives from different industries. The South film industry has consistently produced some of the most innovative and captivating films, and I’m beyond excited to finally be a part of it. This particular project is a departure from anything I’ve done before—psychological horror is a genre I’ve never explored, and the gripping story instantly hooked me. Collaborating with such a visionary team and marking my Telugu debut with Jahnavi’s production feels incredibly special. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating.”

With Bollywood stars increasingly stepping into South cinema, Adarsh’s Tollywood debut reflects the growing wave of cross-regional collaborations. As anticipation mounts, fans are eagerly awaiting to see the actor bring his signature depth and intensity to this bold, new role.