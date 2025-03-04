Director Anil Ravipudi celebrates 50 days of success with ‘Sankrathiki Vasthunam’, pens an emotional post

The director went on to thank his cast and crew, expressing appreciation for Venkatesh, producers Dil Raju and Shirish, actresses Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary, music composer Bheems Ceciroleo, and the entire team for their contributions to the film's historic achievement.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, a family entertainer, had an outstanding box office opening, earning Rs 45 crore on its first day. By day three, the film had surpassed Rs 106 crore in total collections, making waves both domestically and internationally.

The film's production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, also took to social media to celebrate the success, calling the film an “all-time industry hit for a regional film” and emphasising its impact on the box office, with the film continuing to break records after 50 days.