20 years of women’s gaze

For the past two decades, the Asian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF) has provided a platform for women filmmakers across Asia, spotlighting intimate narratives through a distinctly female gaze. Celebrating its 20th year, AWFF 2025, curated by festival director and acclaimed film editor Bina Paul, will take place from March 6 to 8 at the India International Centre.

Launched in 2005 as part of the Asia Project in collaboration with the India International Centre, “this festival is unique in its focus on women and the female gaze—not just from India, but across Asia,” says Aparna Sanyal, managing trustee of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT). This year’s lineup of guests includes Cannes Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia, Seoul International Women’s Film Festival curator Hwang Hae Rim, and renowned cinematographer Akiko Ashizawa , each bringing a unique perspective to the festival’s cross-cultural dialogue. “Different countries in Asia have distinct perspectives on life and culture, yet there are shared experiences and commonalities,” says Sanyal. “This festival provides a valuable opportunity to explore both.”