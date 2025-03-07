Aamir Khan to be honoured with a special film festival on his 60th birthday

Bollywood legend Aamir Khan is set to be honored with a special film festival to celebrate his incredible contributions to Indian cinema on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The festival, titled Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar, will showcase his iconic films, reflecting on his monumental journey and legacy in the industry. Presented by PVR INOX, the event aims to pay tribute to Aamir's influential role in shaping Indian cinema.

Ajay Bijli, general manager of the brand, praised Aamir's impact, saying, “We are thrilled to celebrate Aamir Khan, a true pioneer of Indian cinema. He has always embraced bold, unconventional scripts and played a significant part in the evolution of the film industry as we know it.”

He added, “Films like 3 Idiots have not only entertained but also imparted powerful lessons—such as the importance of pursuing excellence over success, a philosophy Aamir has consistently upheld. His films have conveyed meaningful messages while shattering box-office records and setting industry benchmarks few others can match.”

Aamir Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on March 14. Reports suggest that the actor will host a grand, star-studded party for the occasion. Guests at the celebration will include close friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, as well as celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Shabana Azmi. This will be Aamir’s first large-scale celebration of his birthday.