Sonakshi Sinha relives ‘Lootera’ as the cult classic returns to theatres

Sonakshi Sinha recently basked in nostalgia as her award-winning movie Lootera was re-released in theatres. The period drama, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, first debuted in 2013 and was re-released in theatres once again on March 7, 2025, allowing the audience to relive the timeless love story once again.
Sonakshi Sinha posted some behind-the-scenes photographs from Lootera sets on Instagram, providing a glimpse of the making of the film. The grainy, black-and-white photographs, are reminiscent of the look of early 2010s smartphone photographs, adding to their retro charm.
In the post, the actress asked the audience to share their favourite moments from the film and expressed her own love for the project. "Here are some memories from the set. Are you watching Lootera in the theatre? I would love to know what you love about this film," she wrote.
What is the story of ‘Lootera’
Based on O. Henry's poignant short story, The Last Leaf, Lootera starred Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Set in 1950s India, the film mapped the life of Pakhi Roy Choudhury (Sonakshi), a young author who falls in love with the mysterious Varun Srivastav (Ranveer), only to discover the secrets he keeps hidden.
Praised for its poetic storytelling, stunning cinematography, and Amit Trivedi's soulful score, the film has since then acquired a dedicated cult following, though it did not take off at the box office initially.
‘Lootera’s’ re-release and the legacy of the film
Lootera is the newest in a long string of Bollywood classics re-released on the silver screens, encouraging a new crop of movie lovers to see it in all its glory. The film's fans, as well as those who had missed the film during its first release, now get a chance to experience its magic on the big screen.
Director Vikramaditya Motwane, reminiscing about Lootera's success in an interview, highlighted the fact that films are best judged by their shelf life, and not by their opening box office. He also praised Sonakshi for embracing such a psychologically taxing role at such an early stage in her career, to the surprise of the industry.
Sonakshi Sinha’s unforgettable performance
While Sonakshi Sinha had already established herself as a commercial success with films like Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore, it was Lootera that proved to be a different rendition of her acting abilities. Her understated yet powerful portrayal of Pakhi is one of the best performances of her career. While the film did not prove to be a box office hit success at the time of its release, it is considered to be one of the best romantic dramas in Bollywood.