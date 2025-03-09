"Hero dhoti mein…": Why Javed Akhtar warned Aamir Khan against acting in 'Lagaan'

Released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Aamir Khan. Aamir played the character of Bhuvan in the historical drama set in colonial India, where a group of villagers challenges the British to a cricket match. The film achieved significant success at the box office and received critical acclaim, eventually being nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

Aamir added that Javed Akhtar also told him not to do Rang De Basanti, and said, “'Climax mein hero hi nahi hain. Bina hero ke kaise hogi? The main lead is playing some random role.' But, main humesha film ko bada banana chahta hoon. For me, the film is more important than me, or the other stars. So I do everything that goes for a film and get that aligned.”