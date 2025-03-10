Kajol’s mythological horror Maa unveils chilling motion poster

Kajol is set to return to the big screen with Maa, a mythological horror drama directed by Vishal Furia, known for his work in Chhorii. The first motion poster, released today, teases an intense supernatural battle, featuring a fierce yet terrified Kajol protecting her daughter from an ominous presence. Kajol shared the motion poster on Instagram, writing, “Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you.”

Kajol’s horror thriller Maa to release in four languages

Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 27, Maa will be available in four languages—Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu—expanding its reach across diverse audiences. Backed by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. The poster sets the stage for a thrilling face-off between good and evil. The haunting background score adds to the tension, making it clear that Maa is set to deliver a spine-chilling experience.